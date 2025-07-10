DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,811 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

