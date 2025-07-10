DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

