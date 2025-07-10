DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,088 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Masco worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Masco by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Masco by 985.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 2.2%

Masco stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

