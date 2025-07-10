Trek Financial LLC Has $340,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

