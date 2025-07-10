Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $276,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $65,255,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $58,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

