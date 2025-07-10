Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Celestica by 5,976.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $139,008,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Celestica by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Celestica by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

NYSE:CLS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $163.95.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

