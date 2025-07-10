Greenleaf Trust Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 692,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 105,095 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.