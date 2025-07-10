Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPLG opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

