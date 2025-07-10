Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 44.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9%

SMCI opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.