Optimum Investment Advisors Has $49,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,245,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15,400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

