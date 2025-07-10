Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.10. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.02 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

