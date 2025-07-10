Music Stocks To Consider – July 7th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-recorded music tracks that creators can license for use in films, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other multimedia projects. These collections typically offer royalty-free or subscription-based licensing, covering a wide range of genres, moods and instrumental arrangements. By providing ready-to-use music with clear usage terms and predictable costs, music stock services streamline the process of finding and legally using background scores and thematic pieces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,207,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,529,914. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,861,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.08. 11,543,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,063,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $8.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $733.57. 1,041,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.82. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.88. 4,388,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,126,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

