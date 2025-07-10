Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FERG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.57. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $226.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 19,616.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after buying an additional 570,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

