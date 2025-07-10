Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,100 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,100 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,671,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,413,960.65. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.1%

Hagerty stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

