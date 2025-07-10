Retail Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services directly to end consumers through brick-and-mortar outlets, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. Their market performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns, economic cycles, and shifts in retail trends, making them a key indicator of consumer confidence and sector health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $21.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.10. 110,611,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,783,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $947.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.93 and a 200-day moving average of $324.35. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $209.44. 36,207,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,923,270. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.32. 27,861,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,851,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

