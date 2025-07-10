Piper Sandler Upgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to “Neutral”

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.57. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $496,464.64. The trade was a 28.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the sale, the director owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $235,674. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $23,651,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 601.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

