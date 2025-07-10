Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – July 7th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture goods, machinery, equipment or provide related services such as construction, transportation and infrastructure. They include firms in sectors like aerospace, defense and engineering. Being tied to capital investment and economic activity, industrial stocks tend to be cyclical and move with broader business-cycle trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.73. 101,188,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,934,308. The firm has a market cap of $942.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.35.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.85. 10,135,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,503,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.17.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,266,522. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

