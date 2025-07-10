Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,706.80. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $362,518.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,904.59. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,520 shares of company stock worth $5,742,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lumentum by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $213,503,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.