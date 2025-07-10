Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total value of $3,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,288.08. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, June 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $4,712,000.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total value of $5,251,000.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $3,143,600.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.3%

Duolingo stock opened at $390.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.