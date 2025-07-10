Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) versus Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accelleron Industries and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord 3.96% 9.67% 4.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelleron Industries and Regal Rexnord”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $6.03 billion 1.66 $196.20 million $3.51 42.99

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelleron Industries and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Rexnord 0 0 8 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $185.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Accelleron Industries.

Dividends

Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Accelleron Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

