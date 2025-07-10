Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 53,489 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $317,724.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,385,145.48. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $394,200.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $379,800.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $370,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $371,400.00.

Cricut Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.16. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cricut had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $162.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cricut

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.