ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Lisa Feng Sells 15,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lisa Feng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.
ACM Research Stock Performance
ACMR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.50. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.
Institutional Trading of ACM Research
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
