ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Lisa Feng Sells 15,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACM Research alerts:

On Tuesday, June 24th, Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.50. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

About ACM Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,948,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 1,406,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 1,097,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 12,871.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 1,064,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $15,507,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.