Sonder (SOND) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Sonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonder and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sonder alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder $602.07 million -$295.67 million -0.10 Sonder Competitors $5.18 billion $328.73 million 32.31

Sonder’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder N/A N/A N/A Sonder Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sonder and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sonder has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonder competitors beat Sonder on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sonder

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.