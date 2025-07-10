Contrasting Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) & WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS)

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Alfa Laval’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Alfa Laval 11.26% 19.01% 8.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Alfa Laval”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $3.95 million 0.20 -$2.54 million N/A N/A Alfa Laval $6.33 billion 2.86 $699.19 million $1.75 25.02

Alfa Laval has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Risk & Volatility

WANG & LEE GROUP has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfa Laval has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and Alfa Laval, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alfa Laval 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alfa Laval shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alfa Laval beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Alfa Laval

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products. It also provides sensing and control, cleaning validation, condition monitoring, agitators, tank, powder mixers, fittings, and tubes, as well as wall mounted cleaning nozzles, rotary jet and heads; and tank accessories and covers. In addition, the company offers centrifugal, rotary lobe, three screw, twin screw, and circumferential piston pumps. Further, it provides butterfly, control and check, double seal, diaphragm, double seat, regulating, safety, sampling, shutter, single seat, and ball valves. Additionally, the company offers heat exchanger, tube-in-tube heat exchangers, and process shell-and-tube heat exchangers. Furthermore, it provides finned tube air heat, scraped surface heat exchangers, and various plate heat exchangers, wet surface, and HYAC hybrid air coolers. The company also offers decanters and separator related products. It serves energy, utilities, home, personal care, food, dairy, beverage, marine, transportation, pharmaceutical, biotech, water, and wastewater industries. Alfa Laval Corporate AB was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.