Katherine Irene Fogertey Sells 2,023 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $285,809.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,551.20. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10.

On Friday, June 13th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 562 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $70,160.08.

On Thursday, June 12th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 180 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $20,709.00.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of SHAK opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $142.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

