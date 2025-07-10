Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) Insider Mark Pearce Sells 359,691 Shares of Stock

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pearce sold 359,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.44), for a total transaction of A$240,273.59 ($157,041.56).

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $482.90 million, a PE ratio of -24,586.98 and a beta of 0.94.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

