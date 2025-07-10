Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 143,800 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 143,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$511,036.44.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,400 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$133,798.50.

On Friday, June 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$9,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 24,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$83,859.30.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 40,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$139,583.08.

On Monday, June 16th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$8,750.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 33,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$114,195.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 12,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$44,825.60.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 27,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$93,495.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 20,400 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$70,439.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 5,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$20,300.00.

Geodrill Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$121.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.15.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

