Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,338 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 133,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% during the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after buying an additional 742,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

