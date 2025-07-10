Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

