Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $110.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

