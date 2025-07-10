Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 79.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $359.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.63.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

