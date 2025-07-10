Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $129.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

