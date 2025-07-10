Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

