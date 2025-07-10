Principal Securities Inc. Has $468,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

