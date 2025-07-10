Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NANC stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $42.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

