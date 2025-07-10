Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 7,554 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

