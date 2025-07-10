Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,681,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BUG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

