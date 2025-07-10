Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Stake Raised by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,115,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,596,000. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 569,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 155,222 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,878,000. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

