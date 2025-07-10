Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

