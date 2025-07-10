Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $435,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

