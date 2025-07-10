Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 93,465 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 172,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

