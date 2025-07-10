Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,507,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,252,000 after purchasing an additional 194,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 863,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

