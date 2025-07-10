Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after buying an additional 470,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after buying an additional 450,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

