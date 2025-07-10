Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 804 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

