Principal Securities Inc. Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 254.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 141,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

PFG stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.