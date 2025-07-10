Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,537,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 382,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

