American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

