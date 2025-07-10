Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,852,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

ExlService Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.