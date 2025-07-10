Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 383 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

