Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 1,454.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 168,201 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13,258.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.30.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.29%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

